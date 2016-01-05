FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gun lobby group NRA says Obama's new gun actions "ripe for abuse"
January 5, 2016

Gun lobby group NRA says Obama's new gun actions "ripe for abuse"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association on Tuesday said U.S. President Barack Obama’s new gun proposals are “ripe for abuse” by the government, and the powerful gun lobby group vowed to continue to fight to protect Americans’ constitutional rights to bear arms.

“The American people do not need more emotional, condescending lectures that are completely devoid of facts,” Chris Cox, executive director for the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
