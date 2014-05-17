FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama plans to pick San Antonio mayor for housing secretary -report
May 17, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Obama plans to pick San Antonio mayor for housing secretary -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama intends to nominate San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro as secretary of housing and urban development in a Cabinet reshuffling, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing Democrats informed of the plan.

Castro, who has often been mentioned as a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, would take the place of Shaun Donovan, who would move to head the Office of Management and Budget, the newspaper said. That job is being vacated by Sylvia Mathews Burwell, whom Obama has nominated as secretary of health and human services. (Reporting by Eric ; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

