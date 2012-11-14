FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls for rich to pay more, keep middle-class cuts
November 14, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Obama calls for rich to pay more, keep middle-class cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday pushed f or his proposal to have the wealthy pay more in taxes as a way to tame the federal deficit, taking a hard line in his opening bid before he begins fiscal talks with U.S. lawmakers later in the week.

“We should not hold the middle class hostage while we debate tax cuts for the wealthy,” Obama said in his first press conference since winning re-election on Nov. 6.

Obama also said he was encouraged some Republicans have agreed to raising new revenues.

With the presidential election over, Obama’s talks with lawmakers begin in earnest on Friday when he meets with Senate and House leaders.

