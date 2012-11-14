Obama says very confident can pass immigration reform bill

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he is very confident he can work with the U.S. Congress to reform immigration laws, and expects a bill will be introduced soon after his January inauguration.

The bill should include a pathway to legal status for illegal immigrants already in the United States, including people brought to the United States illegally as children, as well as strong border security measures and penalties for companies that hire undocumented workers, Obama said.