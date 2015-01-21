FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls on Congress to back bipartisan infrastructure plan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Obama calls on Congress to back bipartisan infrastructure plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for the U.S. Congress to pass a bipartisan infrastructure plan to provide modern ports, stronger bridges, faster trains and the fastest Internet connections.

Republicans have made TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from Canada’s Alberta oil sands to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, their first priority of the year.

“Let’s set our sights higher than a single oil pipeline,” Obama said in his State of the Union address, according to a text released by the White House, saying an infrastructure package could create more than 30 times as many jobs per year.

Obama also said the anti-Semitism that has resurfaced in certain parts of the world is deplorable and rejected “offensive” stereotypes of Muslims. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.