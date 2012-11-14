Obama says to make diplomatic push on Iran nuclear program

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday vowed to push for a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s suspected attempt to build a nuclear weapon, while restating his insistence that Tehran will never be allowed to acquire a bomb.

“I will try to make a push in the coming months to see if we can open up a dialogue between Iran and - not just us but the international community - to see if we can get this thing resolved,” he said.

“We’re not going let Iran get a nuclear weapon, but I think there is still a window of time for us to resolve this diplomatically,” added Obama.