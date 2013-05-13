Obama says 'outrageous' if IRS staff targeted conservative groups

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday it would be “outrageous” if Internal Revenue Service staff targeted conservative groups for extra scrutiny, saying anyone found to have done so must be held fully accountable because the agency must operate in a neutral, non-partisan way.

In a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama also fielded questions about edited talking points prepared for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice concerning the embassy attack in Benghazi, Libya, calling recent attention to that issue a “side show.”

Obama said the talking points for Rice matched the assessments he was getting about Benghazi at the time, denying there was a cover-up and saying the “political circus” in Washington dishonored the victims in the attack.