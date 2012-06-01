FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S. economy recovering, job growth still slow
June 1, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Obama: U.S. economy recovering, job growth still slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the American economy was still fighting its way back from the economic downturn and was not yet growing or creating jobs as quickly as he would like.

“It’s not growing as fast as we want it to grow,” Obama told an event in Minnesota. “As we learned in today’s jobs report we are still not creating (jobs) as fast as we want.”

According to the government’s latest employment snapshot, the U.S. jobless rate ticked up to 8.2 percent in May from 8.1 percent in April, presaging a possible summer economic dip. (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Sandra Maler)

