Keystone pipeline would have little impact on gas prices -W. House

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Barack Obama believes the proposed Keystone XL pipeline would have little impact on U.S. gas prices but a spokesman would not say whether he would veto Republican legislation related to the project.

Republicans want Obama to approve the pipeline, which would carry tar sands oil from Canada. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would wait to see any legislation they propose before determining whether to veto it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)