White House issues veto threat for House bill on Labor Dept rule
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
October 26, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

White House issues veto threat for House bill on Labor Dept rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The White House issued a veto threat on Monday for a U.S. House of Representatives’ bill that it said would “derail” an effort by the Labor Department to provide new protections to investors receiving advice from brokers.

“This bill would effectively block action to protect working and middle-class families from the harmful conflicts of interest that lead to biased advice,” the White House said in a statement about the Retail Investor Protection Act. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

