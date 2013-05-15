FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says supports revival of media shield bill in Congress
May 15, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

White House says supports revival of media shield bill in Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The White House has been in contact with Democratic Senator Charles Schumer to support reintroduction of a bill that would give journalists legal protection when guarding their sources, spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

The move comes after intense criticism of a probe by the Obama administration into telephone records of the Associated Press news agency while investigating a leak. Carney declined comment on that investigation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

