FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to expand national monument on California coast -White House
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Obama to expand national monument on California coast -White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will expand a national monument in California this week to add about 1,665 acres (674 hectares) of Pacific shoreline, the White House said on Saturday.

Obama on Tuesday will add the federally owned Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands to the California Coastal National Monument, about 100 miles (160 km) north of San Francisco, said a White House official who declined to be named.

The president’s designation will add such features as coastal bluffs and shelves, tide pools, dunes and the mouth and estuary of the Garcia River to the monument, said the official.

President Bill Clinton established the California Coastal National Monument in 2000 to protect coastal resources. They include geologic formations that provide habitat for breeding seabirds, marine mammals and other species.

Since taking office in 2009, Obama has designated more than 2 million acres (809,000 hectares) of federal wilderness and thousands of miles of trails. He also has established nine national monuments.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.