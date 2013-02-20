FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conan O'Brien to perform at next White House Correspondents Dinner
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Conan O'Brien to perform at next White House Correspondents Dinner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Conan O‘Brien is bringing his late-night television act to Washington.

The comedian, whose talk show runs nightly on TBS, will be the entertainer at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association on April 27, the group announced.

It will be a return engagement for O‘Brien, who performed at the dinner in 1995.

The White House dinner is usually attended by President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and a crowd that includes some actual reporters along with various Washington VIPs and some Hollywood celebrities.

This year’s dinner, to be televised by C-SPAN, is expected to help fund more than $100,000 in scholarships. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.