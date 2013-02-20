Conan O'Brien to perform at next White House Correspondents Dinner

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Conan O‘Brien is bringing his late-night television act to Washington.

The comedian, whose talk show runs nightly on TBS, will be the entertainer at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association on April 27, the group announced.

It will be a return engagement for O‘Brien, who performed at the dinner in 1995.

The White House dinner is usually attended by President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and a crowd that includes some actual reporters along with various Washington VIPs and some Hollywood celebrities.

This year’s dinner, to be televised by C-SPAN, is expected to help fund more than $100,000 in scholarships. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham)