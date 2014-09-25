FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to designate world's largest marine sanctuary in the Pacific
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Obama to designate world's largest marine sanctuary in the Pacific

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday will designate the largest marine sanctuary in the world in an area of the Pacific Ocean that will be off-limits to commercial fishing and deep-sea mining, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama will sign a proclamation that increases the size of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument by six-fold to 490,000 square miles (1.27 million sq km/370,000 sq nautical miles).

The White House said in a statement the area is “of particular interest because science has shown that large marine protected areas can help rebuild biodiversity, support fish populations, and improve overall ecosystem resilience.”

The coral reefs and marine ecosystems of this section of the south-central Pacific are some of the most vulnerable areas to climate change and ocean acidification, the White House said.

Commercial fishing and other resource extraction activities, such as deep-sea mining, are banned in the protected area. But the White House said recreational and traditional fishing that are consistent with the conservation goals of the monument will continue to be allowed in the expanded area. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.