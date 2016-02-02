FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama proposes $1.1 bln to expand treatment for heroin epidemic
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
February 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Obama proposes $1.1 bln to expand treatment for heroin epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will ask the U.S. Congress for $1.1 billion in new funding to expand treatment for people addicted to heroin and prescription pain killers, the White House said, a push to address an epidemic that has become a major issue in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Obama will include in his budget request for fiscal 2017 $1 billion over two years to expand treatment in hard-hit states, and more than $90 million to increase the availability of naloxone, an overdose antidote, and other drug overdose programs, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.