WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday announced executive actions to limit frivolous patent lawsuits, a practice referred to as “patent trolling.”

The steps are aimed at improving incentives for high-tech innovation, a major driver of economic growth, the White House said in a statement.

“As technology evolves more rapidly than ever, we must insure our patent system keeps pace,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.