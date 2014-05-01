White House calls for new standard to alert consumers to data breaches

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday called on Congress to pass legislation to create a national standard for telling consumers when their data has been hacked, one of six policy recommendations from a 90-day review of data and privacy.

The review also concluded that Congress should update the Electronic Communications Privacy Act to better protect email that has been stored or left unread, the White House said in its report. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)