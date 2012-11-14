FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls Republican attacks on Susan Rice 'outrageous'
November 14, 2012

Obama calls Republican attacks on Susan Rice 'outrageous'

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - In a robust defense of his U.N. ambassador, President Barack Obama on Wednesday said it was “outrageous” for Republican senators to target Susan Rice over her response to the attack on the U.S. mission in Libya that left four Americans dead.

Obama, speaking in his first news conference since being re-elected last week, was referring to statements from Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham that they would try to block any future promotion for Rice.

Rice has done “exemplary work” as U.N. ambassador, Obama said, adding that if the senators have an issue with the administration’s handling of the Sept. 11 attack on the consulate in Benghazi, they should take it up with him directly. He pledged to provide all information available to those investigating the incident.

