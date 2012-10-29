FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Hurricane Sandy will be a 'big and powerful' storm
October 29, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

Obama says Hurricane Sandy will be a 'big and powerful' storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said the U.S. public needs to prepare for Hurricane Sandy to make landfall on Monday evening and predicted millions of people will be affected by the storm.

“This is going to be a big and powerful storm and all across the Eastern Seaboard I think everybody is taking the appropriate preparations,” he told reporters after having a briefing on the storm in the White House Situation Room.

Obama said those in the region affected by the Hurricane should listen to local and state officials on whether or not to evacuate, and expressed confidence that emergency crews are prepared to tackle the storm preparations and clean-up that will be needed in the coming days.

