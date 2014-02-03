Obama to meet Saudi king to discuss security issues, tensions

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The White House confirmed on Monday that President Barack Obama will travel to Saudi Arabia in March to meet with King Abdullah to discuss a range of security issues in the Middle East that have caused some strains in the bilateral relationship.

The visit, which comes at the end of an Obama trip to the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy, will include discussions about “Gulf and regional security, peace in the Middle East, countering violent extremism, and other issues of prosperity and security,” the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)