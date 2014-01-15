FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama picks Latino bank founder to head SBA
January 15, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Obama picks Latino bank founder to head SBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday will nominate Maria Contreras-Sweet, who founded a Latino-owned community bank in Los Angeles, to lead the Small Business Administration, a White House official said.

The nomination will round out Obama’s second-term Cabinet. Contreras-Sweet founded ProAmerica Bank and is the chair of the business. The Mexican-born Contreras-Sweet immigrated to the United States at a young age. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish)

