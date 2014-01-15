Obama picks Latino bank founder to head SBA

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday will nominate Maria Contreras-Sweet, who founded a Latino-owned community bank in Los Angeles, to lead the Small Business Administration, a White House official said.

The nomination will round out Obama’s second-term Cabinet. Contreras-Sweet founded ProAmerica Bank and is the chair of the business. The Mexican-born Contreras-Sweet immigrated to the United States at a young age. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish)