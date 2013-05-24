Obama nominates Senate aides to serve as SEC commissioners

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama nominated two U.S. Senate aides on Thursday to serve as members of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said in a statement.

Kara Stein, who works for Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, would replace Democrat Elisse Walter. Michael Piwowar, an aide to Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, would replace Republican Troy Paredes on the commission.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson of South Dakota said Stein “is a smart, dedicated public servant who has done superb work for Senator Reed on issues before the committee for over a decade. I look forward to supporting Kara’s nomination, and I am confident she will make an outstanding commissioner.”

He also praised Piwowar’s experience working on securities issues.

“I look forward to moving both their nominations forward ... to ensure the commission continues to operate at full strength,” Johnson said.

The senior Republican on the committee, Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, said Piwowar’s “in-depth expertise of capital markets and background as a chief economist make him exceptionally well-qualified for this position.”

“I am confident that as an SEC commissioner, he will work to fulfill the agency’s critical mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets and facilitating capital formation,” Crapo said.