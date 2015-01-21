FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls for simplifying tax filing for small businesses
January 21, 2015

Obama calls for simplifying tax filing for small businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called for tax reforms to help small businesses in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, saying simplifying their tax return filing process would help reduce their costs.

“Let’s simplify the system and let a small business owner file based on her actual bank statement, instead of the number of accountants she can afford,” Obama said.

Obama also called on Tuesday for new bipartisan fast-track legislation to speed trade agreements through Congress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)

