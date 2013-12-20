Obama urges South Sudan leaders to end violence

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday urged clashing factions in South Sudan to end violence, restore calm, and work toward reconciliation, saying the conflict there threatens to derail progress the country has made since gaining independence.

“Inflammatory rhetoric and targeted violence must cease,” Obama said in a statement. “All sides must listen to the wise counsel of their neighbors, commit to dialogue and take immediate steps to urge calm and support reconciliation.”