U.S. deploys troops to South Sudan to protect embassy, personnel

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States has deployed 45 military personnel to volatile South Sudan to protect the embassy and U.S. government employees there.

“Although equipped for combat, this force was deployed for the purpose of protecting U.S. citizens and property,” Obama said in a letter to Congress. “This force will remain in South Sudan until the security situation becomes such that it is no longer needed.” (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)