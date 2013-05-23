FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Obama sets limits on drone use, steps for closing Guantanamo
May 23, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Obama sets limits on drone use, steps for closing Guantanamo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will lay out a new U.S. policy on Thursday that limits the use of armed drones to times when Americans face an “imminent” threat, administration officials said.

Obama’s policy will make clear that the United States respects the sovereignty of other nations and prefers to capture and detain extremists when possible.

“America does not take drone strikes when we have the ability to capture individual terrorists. We have a preference to detain, interrogate and prosecute terrorists,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Obama’s address.

Obama will also reiterate his call for the closure of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and lift a moratorium on the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to Yemen, officials said. (Editing by Eric Walsh)

