Obama says terror threat has shifted, defends use of drones

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama gave a robust defense on Thursday of U.S. use of unmanned armed drones and said the threat of terrorism to the United States had shifted since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Obama said he signed a document on Wednesday that codified guidelines for the use of force against terrorists. He also said before drone strikes were taken, there must be near-certainty that no civilians would be killed or injured. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh)