Obama picks State Department's Psaki as communications aide
February 19, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Obama picks State Department's Psaki as communications aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has picked U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki to take over as White House communications director, officials said on Thursday.

“Jen worked on both my campaigns, she’s served in the White House and she’s traveled the world as an advisor to Secretary (John) Kerry,” Obama said in a statement.

“I fully trust Jen - and I am thrilled she’s agreed to come back to the White House,” he said.

Psaki will start at the White House on April 1 and replaces communications director Jen Palmieri, officials said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)

