Obama open to talks with Syrian opposition umbrella group
November 14, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Obama open to talks with Syrian opposition umbrella group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said he was encouraged by the recent formation of an umbrella group for the Syrian opposition fighting the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, but he stopped short of recognizing it as a government in exile.

Obama, holding his first news conference since being re-elected last week, said he would speak with the group and considers it “a legitimate representative” for the Syrian people.

Obama said he also shares Israel’s concern about the movement of chemical weapons in Syria during the current fighting and turmoil.

