Obama to continue to push for trade deals - White House
February 18, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to continue to push for trade deals - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will continue to press for legislation needed to conclude trade agreements because those accords are beneficial to the economy even if they are controversial politically, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to continue to press for this priority as we have in the past, mindful of course in recognizing that there are differing views on these issues in both political parties, not just the Democratic Party,” he told reporters at a briefing.

