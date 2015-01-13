Breakingviews: Obama pulls a Warren to put a banker at Treasury

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Barack Obama has turned the tables on Elizabeth Warren. The president bypassed the U.S. senator’s opposition to Treasury nominee Antonio Weiss with a familiar trick: naming the Lazard banker to a similar post not requiring congressional approval. That’s the same ploy that allowed Warren - Weiss’ harshest critic - to help steer the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010. Even with a broken confirmation process, the White House gets the expertise it needs.

Warren has ridden to political prominence by excoriating Wall Street. The former Harvard Law School professor’s campaign for a watchdog that would protect average Americans from voracious bankers led to creation of the CFPB. She was a natural to serve as its boss, but Republican resistance made the necessary Senate approval unlikely.

Obama got the benefit of her skills and experience anyhow. He named Warren a top adviser to the Department of Treasury, allowing her to participate in launching the consumer bureau.

Now the shoe is on the other foot. Senator Warren led a high-profile campaign to oppose the nomination of any Wall Street insider like Weiss to be undersecretary of the Treasury for domestic finance, the department’s third-ranking job. Weiss’ background as former head of investment banking at Lazard seemed a good fit for the role of managing the government’s debt portfolio. Yet the lawmaker from Massachusetts and her allies in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing would not budge.

They seem to have won the battle but lost the war. The president announced on Monday that he will bring Weiss on as an adviser to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. He is expected to serve a role similar to the one originally planned.

Each side probably comes out ahead. Warren and her colleagues can take credit for resisting the financial industry’s influence, while Weiss and Obama avoid a messy, and probably futile, confirmation fight. Weiss can also get to work right away.

The downside is Congress has once again put its dysfunction on display. That Obama was able to pull a Warren on Weiss, though, may bode well for an eventual return to government that works.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Lazard investment banker Antonio Weiss on Jan. 12 withdrew his name from consideration for the job to lead the U.S. Treasury’s domestic finance division. He faced a difficult congressional confirmation process, with resistance from President Barack Obama’s own Democratic Party spearheaded by Wall Street critic Senator Elizabeth Warren. Weiss will instead become an adviser to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, a role which would not require Senate approval. (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his / her own.)