Obama to nominate Fed's Raskin as U.S. Treasury deputy
July 31, 2013 / 7:27 PM / in 4 years

Obama to nominate Fed's Raskin as U.S. Treasury deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin as the U.S. Treasury Department’s No. 2 official, two sources familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Raskin, 52, would become the highest-ranking woman in the Treasury Department’s history. She replaces Neal Wolin, who has been deputy Treasury secretary since 2009 and said he is stepping down in August.

The announcement is expected later on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
