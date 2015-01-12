Treasury nominee Weiss withdraws from consideration -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Antonio Weiss, an investment banker who was a controversial nominee for a top position at the U.S. Treasury Department, has decided to withdraw from consideration, the White House said on Monday, noting it would begin a new search for a candidate.

“Mr. Weiss made the request to avoid the distraction of the lengthy confirmation process that his renomination would likely entail,” White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman said in a statement.

Instead, Weiss will become a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, a position that does not require Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)