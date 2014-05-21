FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to meet with Veteran Affairs chief amid healthcare probe
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Obama to meet with Veteran Affairs chief amid healthcare probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday will meet with Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki at the White House for an update to the controversy involving delays in healthcare for military veterans.

The White House said the meeting will include top Obama aide Rob Nabors, who is scheduled to travel to Phoenix later on Wednesday to visit the medical facility at the center of allegations and meet with veterans and their representatives.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) in the Oval Office.

In coming days, Obama is expected to speak out about the allegations that doctors at the facility in Phoenix were ordered to put veterans’ names for months on a secret waiting list until a spot opened up on an official list to make the waiting times appear shorter.

Three senior officials in Phoenix were put on administrative leave, and two top health officials at the Department of Veterans Affairs have resigned. Some veterans’ groups and other critics are pressing for Shinseki to step down, but Obama has stood firmly behind him.

Similar allegations have been made other veterans’ medical facilities, and on Tuesday CNN reported 26 were under investigation.

The department oversees some 1,700 hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other facilities, making it the nation’s largest healthcare organization. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.