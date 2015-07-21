FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama asks Congress to urgently approve Veterans Affairs request
July 21, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Obama asks Congress to urgently approve Veterans Affairs request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PITTSBURGH, July 21 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said he is not yet satisfied that hospitals providing care to veterans have made enough improvements after a scandal last year forced reforms, and urged Congress to help with funding for the Veterans Affairs department.

“To help deal with this surge, we’ve sent an urgent request to Congress: give the VA more flexibility so it can move funds to where they are needed right now,” Obama said in a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars military veterans group.

“I‘m calling on Congress to approve this request quickly, this month. Our vets need it and our hospitals need it,” Obama said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

