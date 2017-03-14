FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
White House working with lawmakers on amending Republican health bill
March 14, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 5 months ago

White House working with lawmakers on amending Republican health bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked at a regular briefing if the White House was in discussions with House leadership over "shaping a major or significant managers' amendment," spokesman Sean Spicer said: "Yes."

"We are obviously in talks with House leadership," he said of the discussions.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler

