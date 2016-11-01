WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Obamacare could use a transplant, not euthanasia. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other party leaders are using rising premiums and departing insurers to renew calls to bury President Barack Obama's signature healthcare program. But they lack a viable alternative.

There has been a slew of bad news about Obamacare of late. The average monthly premium is going up by 25 percent next year, excluding subsidies, because of the high ratio of sick people to healthy people signing up. Meanwhile, the average number of insurers participating in the marketplace will be just 3.9, compared to 5.4 in 2016, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It smacks of bad news for American consumers, who could start enrolling for 2017 coverage on Tuesday.

GOPers have pounced on these problems as the elections draw nearer. Trump, employing his usual over-the-top bombast, claimed in a speech on Tuesday that leaving Obamacare in place will "destroy American health care forever" and vowed to repeal it if he wins the White House.

But neither he nor other Republicans have a realistic alternative. One of the main tenets of the Trump and GOP congressional plan involves allowing insurers to sell coverage across state lines to increase competition. But providers offer plans based on local demographics and the cost of living; that provides no incentive to compete elsewhere. That provision would leave 17.5 million people uninsured, according to Rand, the right-wing think tank.

Obamacare's greatest success is how it has reduced the number of Americans lacking any form of health insurance. About 20 million people have obtained insurance through the various programs available under the program. Now just 8.6 percent of residents have no coverage, the lowest level in history, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Several fixes would reduce costs and make it more attractive to insurers, who have complained they lose money on Obamacare. The current administration has already started a campaign to persuade more healthy young adults to sign up. Healthcare experts suggest requiring firms that are part of the individual insurance market to offer their plans through the federal exchanges. And Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants to add a cost-sharing tax credit.

Simply ditching Obamacare would leave millions of people without health insurance. Bipartisan surgery is a smarter option.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Americans can start applying for 2017 insurance from federal healthcare exchanges on Nov. 1. The exchanges were created under the Affordable Care Act, generally referred to as Obamacare.

- They have until Dec. 15 to choose a plan, unless they can prove extenuating circumstances require an extension.

- The Obama administration had previously said that monthly premiums will go up by an average of 25 percent. Subsidies, though, can largely offset that increase for many people. Republicans have seized on both the price hike and the dwindling competition after several insurers pulled out of the scheme to claim Obamacare is a failure. GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump added yet more criticism in a speech on Nov. 1.