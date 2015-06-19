Obamacare repeal to boost 10-year U.S. deficit by $353 bln -CBO, JCT

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Repealing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law would increase the U.S. budget deficit by $353 billion over 10 years, but the increase would be smaller if economic growth effects are considered, congressional forecasters said on Friday.

In their first major analysis of the issue in three years, the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation said a repeal would increase the number of uninsured Americans and would lead to higher Medicare costs.

But by taking into account economic feedback from an Obamacare repeal, chiefly an increase in the supply of labor as Americans lose Obamacare subsidies, CBO and JCT estimated that the deficit would only increase by $137 billion over the 2016-2025 period. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Lambert)