FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burwell says U.S. Congress should fix Obamacare if court rules against it
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Burwell says U.S. Congress should fix Obamacare if court rules against it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday Congress and the states would have to fix the Affordable Care Act if the Supreme Court disallows subsidies for purchasing insurance under the law in a pending case.

“If the court makes that decision, we’re going to do everything we can,” Burwell told the House Ways and Means Committee. But, she added, “The critical decisions ... will sit with the Congress, and states and governors to determine if those subsidies are available.” The court’s ruling on the case, King v. Burwell, is expected later this month.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.