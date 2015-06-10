FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burwell: Obama wouldn't sign GOP plan to extend insurance subsidies
June 10, 2015

Burwell: Obama wouldn't sign GOP plan to extend insurance subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would not sign a Republican plan to extend subsidies for buying insurance under Obamacare if the Supreme Court rules against such assistance in the pending King v. Burwell case, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday.

The proposal, offered by Republican Senator Ron Johnson and has 31 Republican co-sponsors, would extend the insurance subsidies until August 2017. But Burwell said the measure would also take away the subsidies over time and repeal important components of Obamacare such as guaranteeing insurance for Americans with pre-existing health conditions.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey

