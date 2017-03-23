FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 5 months ago

House delays vote on healthcare bill -MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday delayed a vote on legislation to begin dismantling Obamacare as President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress labored to find enough support among fellow Republicans for their version of a new federal healthcare policy, MSNBC reported, citing multiple House leadership sources

The reported delay marked a setback for Trump, who is seeking his first major legislative victory and who campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark law. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)

