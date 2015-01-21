FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Obamacare enrollment hits 7.1 mln so far for 2015 coverage
January 21, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Obamacare enrollment hits 7.1 mln so far for 2015 coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Wednesday that more than 7.1 million people have signed up for 2015 healthcare coverage through the federal government’s insurance marketplace as of last Friday.

The figures, which show more than 400,000 new applicants for the week from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16 alone, do not include enrollees at 14 state-run marketplaces.

The administration hopes to have 9.1 million people enrolled in 2015 coverage under the Affordable Care Act nationwide by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)

