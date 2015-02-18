FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HHS' Burwell: Consumers "in line" for Obamacare can still enroll by Feb. 22
February 18, 2015

HHS' Burwell: Consumers "in line" for Obamacare can still enroll by Feb. 22

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers who are already in the process of enrolling in the federal health insurance marketplace will have until Feb. 22 to complete their application, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday.

Fewer than 150,000 people were “in line” to get health insurance coverage through the marketplace set up by the Affordable Care Act, Burwell said at a news conference.

HHS will also decide within the next two weeks whether to allow another special enrollment period for consumers, Burwell said in response to a question about consumers who may not realize until after the April 15 tax-filing deadline that they will face a penalty without health coverage.

The White House said on Tuesday that 11.4 million Americans enrolled in private health insurance through Obamacare during the open enrollment period. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

