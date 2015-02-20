Obamacare 2016 open enrollment to run Nov. 1, 2015-Jan. 31, 2016

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Friday that next year’s open enrollment period to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act will run from Nov. 1, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2016.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees the federal marketplaces, said it finalized a rule designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and the availability of information for consumers about their health plans.

The rule includes a variety of provisions and modifications, including provisions to improve public access to information about rate increases.

The enrollment period for 2015 ran from Nov. 15, 2014, to Feb. 15, 2015. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech)