WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal
to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after
President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a
conservative leader said on Wednesday.
"We're not there yet, but we're very optimistic that if we
work around the clock between now and Noon (1600 GMT) tomorrow,
that we're going to be able to hopefully find some common
ground," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus, told reporters.
Meadows' group has opposed House Republican healthcare
legislation up to now and threatened earlier in the day to block
its passage in a Thursday vote.
