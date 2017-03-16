U.S. House budget panel backs Republican healthcare plan

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Budget Committee approved Republicans' healthcare bill in a 19-17 vote on Thursday that moves the legislation to a final committee before sending it for a full vote before the U.S. House of Representatives.

The panel backed the plan pending non-binding changes to the legislation to unwind the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare. After the Budget Committee debates possible changes, it can recommend them to the House Rules Committee that is next to weigh in. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)