FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. House budget panel backs Republican healthcare plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 16, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. House budget panel backs Republican healthcare plan

Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Budget Committee approved Republicans' healthcare bill in a 19-17 vote on Thursday that moves the legislation to a final committee before sending it for a full vote before the U.S. House of Representatives.

The panel backed the plan pending non-binding changes to the legislation to unwind the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare. After the Budget Committee debates possible changes, it can recommend them to the House Rules Committee that is next to weigh in.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.