7 months ago
U.S. Senate approves measure launching Obamacare repeal process
January 12, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate approves measure launching Obamacare repeal process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama's signature health insurance program.

The vote was 51-48. The resolution now goes to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on it this week. Scrapping Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican majorities in both chambers and Republican President-elect Donald Trump. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Nick Macfie)

