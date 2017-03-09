WASHINGTON The Republican plan backed by
President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system
cleared its first hurdles in Congress on Thursday, but its
chances for passage looked uncertain and top Republicans
scrambled to bring disgruntled conservatives aboard.
In the face of opposition by Democrats, healthcare providers
and many conservatives, two House of Representatives committees
approved the legislation that would undo much of the 2010
Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, moving it
closer to a vote before the full House.
Despite unified Democratic opposition, the Energy and
Commerce Committee voted 31-23 to back the plan after marathon
proceedings lasting 27 straight hours. Hours earlier, the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee voted 23-16 before dawn to
approve it after working 17 straight hours.
House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to bolster support among
conservatives in his own party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell said fellow Republicans must get in a "governing mode"
while Trump denied the bill was in trouble.
"Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming
along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a
beautiful picture!" the Republican president said on Twitter.
Hospital shares gained on Thursday, with Healthcare
Tenet rising 5 percent. Hospital stocks had fallen after the
bill was announced on Monday, with shares of Tenet and Community
Health Systems in particular selling off. Health
insurers' shares were mixed, with Medicaid-focused insurers
lower including Molina Healthcare's 2.2-percent drop.
While Republicans have been itching for seven years to
dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature
domestic policy achievement, the party has failed to coalesce
behind the plan unveiled on Monday by House Republican leaders.
Republicans control the White House and both houses of
Congress for the first time in a decade, but passage of the
legislation was not a foregone conclusion.
Conservative lawmakers and lobbying groups have lambasted it
as too similar to Obamacare. They have sharply criticized its
proposed tax credits to coax people to buy private insurance on
the open market as an unacceptable new government entitlement
program and have called for a quicker end to the Obamacare
expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor.
The measure is the first major legislative test for Trump
and his fellow Republicans amid questions about whether they can
govern effectively after years spent as an opposition party
under Obama.
Ryan, with his shirt sleeves rolled up and using a video
screen with facts and figures, held what he called a
"townhall-style" presentation for reporters on the proposal. But
his intended audience appeared to be fellow Republicans, and he
said his party must "actually make good on our word."
"The time is now," said Ryan, who long has been the target
of criticism of some conservatives. "This is the closest we will
ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare," Ryan added.
McConnell had a similar message for fellow Republicans: "We
need to deliver."
"When you have a president of a different party, you can
freelance all you want to," McConnell told an event sponsored by
the Politico news organization. "We need to get into a governing
mode and start thinking about actually achieving something
rather than just kind of sparring," McConnell added.
The bill proposes changes in Medicaid funding that could
hurt smaller, less diverse health insurers, Fitch Ratings said
on Thursday, and the unintended, unforeseen consequences of a
bill this size are likely to create uncertainty for all health
insurers.
With doctors, hospitals, seniors, health plans, Democrats,
governors and conservative Republicans against the bill, it may
not make it out of the House, Mario Molina, chief executive of
managed care company Molina Healthcare, said in an interview.
"If it does, I think the Senate is going to slow things down
and really take a good look," Molina said. "We are going to have
to hope that the Senate is more moderate."
'OBAMACARE' VS. 'TRUMPCARE'
Democrats denounced the bill as a gift to the rich that
would force millions of people off of insurance rolls.
"Trumpcare is a loser for just about all of America, unless
you're in the top 1 percent," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck
Schumer said.
Trump met with leaders of conservative groups on Wednesday
but they remained opposed to key elements of the legislation.
Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services
Secretary Tom Price held a series of meetings with lawmakers to
try to win over Republicans.
Once the two committees have approved their parts of the
legislation, the House Budget Committee is expected to merge
them into one bill to be voted on by the full House. Republicans
are eyeing mid-April for passage of the bill.
Emotions were raw at times during the House committee
proceedings.
"I personally take great offense, and I'm embarrassed for
you," Republican Representative John Shimkus told Democrats over
an amendment relating to healthcare access for military
veterans.
Obamacare enabled 20 million previously uninsured people to
obtain coverage. About half came from a Medicaid expansion that
the new bill would end. Republicans have called Obamacare a
government overreach that ruined the more than $3 trillion U.S.
healthcare system.
In a series of tweets early on Thursday, conservative
Republican Senator Tom Cotton urged his House colleagues to pull
back, saying their measure could not pass the Senate without
major changes. "What matters in long run is better, more
affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders'
arbitrary legislative calendar," he wrote.
But White House spokesman Sean Spicer expressed confidence
in the legislation's prospects. "We're not jamming this down
people's throat," Spicer said. "This bill will land on the
president's desk. He will sign it. We will repeal Obamacare."
The credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has estimated 6
million to 10 million people could lose health insurance
coverage under the Republican plan.
The Republican legislation would replace Obamacare's
income-based subsidies to help people obtain medical coverage
with a system of fixed tax credits to coax people to buy private
insurance on the open market, end the financial penalty for not
having health insurance, reverse most Obamacare taxes and end
the Medicaid expansion.
The plan's cost and its impact on nationwide health
insurance coverage remained unknown, with the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office not expected to give its assessment
until early next week.
America's Health Insurance Plans, which represents Anthem
Inc and other insurers, said tax credits for the
individual insurance market did not go far enough.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Brendan O'Brien, Susan
Heavey and Doina Chiacu)