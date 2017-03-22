Mark Meadows, who heads the conservative House Freedom
Caucus, said after a White House meeting with Vice President
Mike Pence that his group had more than enough members to stop
the bill from passing, although he remained hopeful for
potential changes to the legislation.
Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, the measure's leading
proponent, can afford to lose only about 20 Republican votes or
risk failure, since Democrats are united against it. A Freedom
Caucus aide said more than 25 of its members were opposed.
"Based on the resolve (of conservatives) and the lack of
changes in the bill, I would be very doubtful it would pass,"
Meadows said.
A senior House Republican aide said there were no plans to
pull the bill or delay the vote.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration
was optimistic, citing a couple of lawmakers who had been
opposed but now supported the bill.
"The count keeps getting stronger for us," he said at a
White House briefing, while declining to provide a current count
of where votes stood.
Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong also did not give a potential
vote count and said Ryan was still talking with colleagues to
build support.
Repealing and replacing Democratic former President Barack
Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act is a first major test of
Trump’s legislative ability and whether he can keep his big
promises to business.
Trump’s promises during his election campaign and his first
two months in office have lifted U.S. stock markets to new
highs. But stocks fell back sharply on Tuesday as investors
worried that a rough ride for the healthcare legislation could
affect his ability to deliver on other big pieces of his agenda,
from cutting taxes and regulation to boosting infrastructure.
Stocks were trading around flat on Wednesday, with the
Nasdaq up slightly and the S&P trading just above water,
although the Dow was weaker. Investors were waiting to see what
would come of Thursday’s healthcare vote, after the benchmark
stock indexes posted their biggest one-day loss since before the
November election on Tuesday.
"The Trump agenda is like a one-lane road with this big
truck called 'healthcare' in the lead," said Brookings
Institution senior fellow William Galston. "If that truck breaks
down, everything else will back up."
While paying little attention to the details of the House
Republican effort, Trump has put considerable effort into
shoring up the bill, actively courting conservative lawmakers
with objections to the bill.
In a trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday he warned Republicans
that failure could have sharp repercussions in next year's
congressional midterm elections.
Trump kept up his efforts to sell the plan, called the
American Health Care Act, on Wednesday, meeting with a group of
House members at the White House.
Trump declined to say what he would do if the proposed
legislation fails in the House. Asked if he would keep pushing
the bill, he told reporters: "We'll see what happens."
"GET HEALTHCARE DONE"
At rallies this week in Nashville, Tennessee, and
Louisville, Kentucky, meant to drum up support for the bill,
Trump spent little time discussing specifics and made clear he
saw it as a step on the road in a broader agenda that includes
his planned tax cuts.
Obamacare overhauled the U.S. health insurance system and
aimed to reduce the numbers of Americans with no health
insurance. Twenty million people gained insurance under the law,
but Republicans have long targeted it as government overreach
because of its mandates on individuals and employers, and they
have criticized rising costs of insurance premiums.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated 14
million people would lose medical coverage under the Republican
plan by next year. It also said that 24 million fewer people
would be insured by 2026.
Republicans argued this would not be because 24 million
people would be pushed off insurance plans under the proposal.
Some would be people dropping out because there would no longer
be a penalty for not being covered, said Representative Kevin
Brady, Republican chairman of the Ways and Means committee.
In a series of radio interviews on Wednesday, Ryan pressed
his case that Republicans had to keep their campaign promise to
jettison Obamacare and that all factions of the party should
unite to deliver the bill.
"We can get it done," Ryan said on "The Jay Weber Show."
He said conservatives who oppose the bill need to recognize
that the House bill has to be crafted so it can pass the Senate,
where Republicans hold a slimmer majority, and that they will
have opportunities to pursue changes later.
Even if the legislation passes the House, its fate is
uncertain in the Senate, where a number of Republicans have
spoken out against the House version.
Ryan said he expected the Senate to work on the bill next
week and another House vote on the final measure to be held in
the week of April 3, with it headed to the White House for Trump
to sign it into law by Easter, April 16.
That optimistic timeline would depend on a rapid end to
Republican resistance to the bill.
Republican leaders made some changes to the bill this week
to try to satisfy critics from their own party but that and
Trump's visit to Congress on Tuesday did not appear to sway
members of the House Freedom Caucus.
